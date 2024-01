"بطاقة حمراء" في مباراة لكرة القدم تثير الجدل

In last night's 🌙 3rd Round FA Cup game between @BrentfordFC & @Wolves ⚽️, Jaoa Gomes of Wolves was shown a 🔴 circular red card instead of the usual rectangle one... Care to explain why? #BetonBetzilla 🤔😂 #FootballFacts #FAcup pic.twitter.com/TrwX73tGkh