Celine Dion returns to the stage after 6 years.. emotional comeback in front of 30,000 fans in Paris

Dion performed at the “Paris La Défense Arena” in Nanterre, as part of a series of concerts in France. The emotional moment became even more special when she performed her opening song “On ne change pas” and paused for a few moments as she was overwhelmed by the audience’s reaction.

Addressing her fans, Celine Dion said: “These are tears of joy, I am so happy to see you.” She added that returning to the stage was a promise she made to herself and her supporters, saying that the journey was harder and longer than she expected, but she kept believing in a small light ahead of her.

The singer’s return comes after she stepped away from music following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare condition that affects movement and voice, forcing her to cancel shows and focus on treatment.

Celine Dion had previously surprised fans with a special appearance during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, where she performed “Hymne à l'amour” by Edith Piaf, marking one of her biggest appearances since announcing her health condition.

The star is now preparing to perform 16 concerts in France until mid-October, as fans around the world celebrate her long-awaited return to the stage.