After years of absence.. Fadel Chaker returns to the stage through the Riyadh Season gateway

Fadel Chaker is scheduled to perform the concert on Thursday, October 22nd at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Riyadh, amidst great anticipation from his audience, especially since the evening comes after a long period during which he stayed away from performing live concerts, despite continuing to release new musical works.

For his part, Fadel Chaker shared the promotional poster for the concert via his Instagram account, inviting his fans to meet during the Riyadh Season nights.

According to the announcement, concert tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, October 7th at 8:00 PM via the WeBook application, amidst expectations of widespread turnout from the artist's fans.

The concert program is expected to include a selection of Fadel Chaker's most famous songs that formed key milestones in his career, alongside a number of his recent works. Among the most prominent songs associated with his name are "Ya Ghayeb," "Ma'ool," "Law 'Ala Alby," and "Baya' Al-Qoloub," in addition to his new releases that brought him back strongly to the singing scene recently.

This return comes after a remarkable appearance by Fadel Chaker at the Joy Awards 2026, where he won two public-voted awards: the first in the "Favorite Artist" category in music, and the second for "Favorite Song" for the song "Sahhak Al-Shawq."

The Riyadh concert marks a prominent milestone in Fadel Chaker's return to direct communication with his audience, after his presence over the past few years remained primarily tied to musical releases and digital platforms.