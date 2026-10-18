Nawal Al Zoghbi and Wael Jassar surprise George Wassouf in Jordan.. and the latter interacts with them on stage

Video clips from the concert topped social media platforms, after Wael Jassar appeared performing the song "Khasert Kol El Nas" in front of its owner George Wassouf, in a striking scene that brought the two stars together on stage, amidst the interaction of attendees who shared singing and applause with them.

The surprises did not stop there, as cameras documented a spontaneous moment that brought Nawal Al Zoghbi together with the Sultan of Tarab, after she approached him and hugged him warmly in front of the audience, in a shot that reflected the affectionate relationship between them, and received widespread attention among followers.

Social media users re-shared the videos, expressing their admiration for this meeting that brought together three of the most prominent Lebanese singing stars, especially since their appearance together on stage added a special atmosphere to the concert.

This meeting came within the activities of the second edition of the Tunova Festival, hosted by the Jordanian city of Aqaba between October 16 and 18, with the participation of a number of Arab stars, including Assi El Hellani and Maher Jah, amidst celebratory atmospheres that brought together music and tarab lovers.

On the other hand, George Wassouf continues his artistic activity during the current month, as he prepares to meet his Iraqi audience in an anticipated concert on October 23 at the Nakheel Baghdad theater, before heading to the Qatari capital, Doha, to perform a new concert on the 29th of the same month.

The Sultan of Tarab had recently released the music video for his song "Tamenni Al Habayeb", with lyrics by Ahmed Shehata, composition by Salah Al Sharnoubi, and arrangement by Rami Al Sharnoubi, while the video was signed by director Dan Haddad.

Amidst his new concerts and his spontaneous meeting with Nawal Al Zoghbi and Wael Jassar, George Wassouf continues his presence on the artistic scene, while the footage of his gathering with the two stars in Aqaba remained among the most prominent scenes circulated by the public from the festival.