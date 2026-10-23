Lebanese artist Nawal El Zoghbi was among the first to interact with Fadel Chaker's return, sending him a message via her X platform account, in which she praised his artistic status and the audience's love for him, writing: "Your appearance is precious and no one can take your place on stages and in hearts," and she attached her comment with the hashtag "Fadel Chaker Nourt".

In turn, Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab expressed her joy at the realization of the dream of Fadel Chaker's return to the stage, stressing that his presence constituted a special artistic moment, and writing: "A dream came true at last! Fadel Chaker's presence on stage tonight was something completely different.. Thank you for every moment of true musical ecstasy."

As for Lebanese artist Diana Haddad, she chose to send a long message to Fadel Chaker, describing him as a dear friend and the voice of emotion, and expressed her happiness at his return, saying: "You lit up Riyadh and Riyadh Season with your loved ones and family, our joy is great with your return, my dear brother."

Diana also thanked Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh for his support and appreciation of art and artists, and Benchmark company for its efforts in organizing the concert, concluding her message by saying: "You lit up the stage, Abu Mohammed."

For his part, Lebanese artist Saad Ramadan celebrated Fadel Chaker's return, considering that it brings joy to every lover of authentic art, and wrote via Instagram Stories: "A return that brings joy to every lover of authentic art and emotion. Welcome back, King."

Lebanese artist Adam joined the list of stars who welcomed Fadel Chaker's return, directing a brief message to him carrying a lot of love, which read: "You made our hearts happy with your return, sweetheart."

Likewise, Syrian artist Shukran Murtaja expressed her enthusiasm for Fadel Chaker's return through a post on her Instagram account, writing: "Waiting with those who are waiting, and how many we are," referring to the large number of fans who were awaiting his return to singing in front of the audience.

These messages came in conjunction with the wide echoes that accompanied the "Return of the Absent" concert in Riyadh, where Fadel Chaker's appearance on stage constituted a striking artistic event after many long years of absence from public concerts.

The atmosphere of celebration was not limited to the audience who attended the concert in Saudi Arabia, but extended to Lebanon and a number of Arab countries, amidst widespread interaction with the videos and photos that documented the moments of his return, turning the "Return of the Absent" night into an occasion that gathered messages of love and nostalgia from the audience and his fellow artists.