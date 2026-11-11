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Al-Jadeed Exclusive - Assi El Hallani&#39;s manager reveals the fate of Alwaleed El Hallani after the run-over accident.. What did he say about his psychological state?
Al-Jadeed Exclusive - Assi El Hallani's manager reveals the fate of Alwaleed El Hallani after the run-over accident.. What did he say about his psychological state?
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Al-Jadeed Exclusive - Assi El Hallani's manager reveals the fate of Alwaleed El Hallani after the run-over accident.. What did he say about his psychological state?

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-11-11 | 06:44
Al-Jadeed Exclusive - Assi El Hallani's manager reveals the fate of Alwaleed El Hallani after the run-over accident.. What did he say about his psychological state?
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Al-Jadeed Exclusive - Assi El Hallani's manager reveals the fate of Alwaleed El Hallani after the run-over accident.. What did he say about his psychological state?

Regarding the developments in the run-over accident case involving young artist Alwaleed El Hallani, and following the death of the person who was hit by his car in Beirut, Majid El Hallani, manager of artist Assi El Hallani, revealed in a call with "Al-Jadeed" channel new details regarding Alwaleed's psychological and health status, and the legal procedures taken in the case.

Majid El Hallani explained that Alwaleed was very tired yesterday and was not able to comprehend what happened to him, especially after learning of the death of the person who was hit in the accident, pointing out that the impact of the news was difficult for him, and that he could not believe the incident ended with this painful outcome.

As for today, Majid confirmed that Alwaleed's condition has become better and his situation is stable, pointing out that he has started to better comprehend what happened and is dealing with the incident as divine decree, with confidence that things are proceeding according to legal procedures. He stressed that the El Hallani family places itself under the rule of the law, trusts the judiciary and the followed procedures, affirming that the law will do justice to Alwaleed.

Regarding the legal procedures, Majid El Hallani noted that, since the identity of the deceased person has not been known yet, and no one from his family or acquaintances has come forward to ask about him, the procedures require Alwaleed to remain detained for 24 hours, after which he will sign a pledge in accordance with legal rules.

He also revealed that lawyer Mark Habka is following up on Alwaleed's file and handling the legal developments related to the accident, explaining that if the family of the deceased person appears and a member of it files a claim, the matter will be dealt with in accordance with the law and applicable procedures.

In a related context, Majid affirmed that Assi El Hallani and his family respect and trust the law, emphasizing that no one is above the law, and that they are dealing with the case from this perspective, far from any other considerations.

Regarding the family's presence outside Lebanon, Majid explained that Assi El Hallani and Colette El Hallani are in France, by his side, pointing out that Assi will continue his trip to Mexico due to his prior artistic commitments and engagements, while Colette is expected to head to Lebanon.

Amid ongoing investigations and the lawyer's follow-up on the file, all eyes remain focused on what the coming hours will reveal, especially regarding identifying the deceased person and the appearance of his family, while the El Hallani family, according to Majid's statements, affirms its full commitment to legal procedures and its confidence in the course of the case.

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