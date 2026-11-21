Nada Abou Farhat reveals behind-the-scenes details of the play "Donia" and discusses the meaning of independence in Lebanon today

Behind the scenes of the play "Donia", our colleague Mohammad Farhat met with Lebanese actress Nada Abou Farhat and writer and director Ziad Al-Najjar in an interview covering the details and backstage of the theatrical work. Al-Najjar spoke about the play, which he wrote and directed, while Abou Farhat discussed her experience in the production.