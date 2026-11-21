Nada Abou Farhat reveals behind-the-scenes details of the play "Donia" and discusses the meaning of independence in Lebanon today
Behind the scenes of the play "Donia", our colleague Mohammad Farhat met with Lebanese actress Nada Abou Farhat and writer and director Ziad Al-Najjar in an interview covering the details and backstage of the theatrical work. Al-Najjar spoke about the play, which he wrote and directed, while Abou Farhat discussed her experience in the production.
The conversation with Abou Farhat extended to issues that have sparked debate in Lebanon. She commented on the controversy surrounding the campaign launched by "An-Nahar" newspaper demanding the decriminalization of same-sex relations, and touched upon the discussion triggered by this demand.
She also spoke about Independence Day, reflecting on the meaning of this occasion in light of the Lebanese reality, and addressed the issue of Lebanon's independence and the extent to which it has been achieved today.