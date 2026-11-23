Six charges pursue Mortada Mansour following Elham Shahin's complaint and his referral to the Economic Court

The dispute between Egyptian actress Elham Shahin and Counselor Mortada Mansour entered a new phase after the actress filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor, accusing him of insulting her and directing statements she considered damaging to her reputation and dignity, demanding that legal measures be taken against him.

Elham Shahin submitted the complaint through her lawyers Yosri Abdel Razek and Mohamed Abdel Razek, including six charges: public defamation, public slander, impugning honor and insulting the reputation of families, threatening in writing, assaulting family principles and values via the information network, in addition to misuse of means of communication.



In a remarkable development, Mortada Mansour was referred to the Economic Court in the wake of the complaint, and the court set the upcoming December 3 as the date to hear the case, with the court ruling on the validity of the charges contained in the paperwork.



The details of the crisis date back to statements made by Elham Shahin during her participation in the Gouna Film Festival, and later during the opening of the 11th session of the Sharm El-Sheikh International Theater Festival for Youth, in which she criticized the phenomenon of filming citizens in public places and luring them into discussions in front of cameras by some content creators.

Mortada Mansour considered that the artist's statements targeted him personally, in light of his frequent appearances in recorded street interviews, and responded with a post on his official page containing offensive expressions and hinting at revealing personal information about her, as well as announcing that he would confront her publicly in front of the Semiramis Intercontinental Hotel in Cairo on November 5.



Although Mansour later deleted the post, Elham Shahin maintained her legal stance, stressing that deleting the post does not erase the offense it contained, and that she would resort to the judiciary to obtain her rights.



She also published a message on her Facebook account emphasizing that no one is above the law, and that citizens' dignity and rights must be protected.



Amid the exchanged statements and judicial procedures, all eyes are turning to the December 3 session to see the outcome of the case that has brought the dispute between Elham Shahin and Mortada Mansour back to the forefront.