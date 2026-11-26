Art and sports stars mourn the victims of the Al-Warrag accident with touching messages

Sadness enveloped the art and sports community in Egypt following the fire incident that occurred on the Ring Road in the Al-Warrag area on Wednesday evening, November 25, resulting in a number of casualties and injuries, amid a state of shock and grief among Egyptians.

A large number of art, sports, and media stars rushed to express their sorrow and offer condolences to the families of the victims, alongside praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



Among the most prominent stars who mourned the victims is artist Ahmed Helmy, who expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the injured a recovery. Artist Amr Diab also participated in offering condolences, praying for mercy for the victims and patience for their families.



Likewise, artist Mona Zaki sent a message of sympathy to the victims' families, while Egyptian football player Mohamed Salah expressed his sadness, offering his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, and wishing a recovery for all the injured.



For his part, Syrian artist Nassif Zeytoun expressed his solidarity with the Egyptian people, praying for mercy for the victims and recovery for the injured, while artist Eyad Nassar participated in offering condolences to the families of the deceased.



Actresses Yousra, Laila Elwi, and Ghada Abdel Razek also expressed their sorrow and sent messages of comfort to the families who lost their loved ones, while praying for mercy for the victims and recovery for the injured.





Reactions were not limited to condolences, as media figure Radwa El Sherbiny expressed her shock over the incident and demanded that those responsible be held accountable, while artist Mohamed Henedy described the circulating footage as painful and terrifying.



Artist Mohamed Ramadan shared a video clip with his followers in which he prayed for mercy for the victims, while artists Karim Abdel Aziz, Tamer Hosny, Yasser Galal, and Maged El Masry offered their condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



Artist Mai Ezz El-Din and director Mohamed Sami also posted Quranic verses on their accounts, as part of their interaction with the incident and sharing feelings of sorrow with the victims' families.



Widespread solidarity continued across social media platforms, with celebrities affirming their standing alongside the families of the victims and the injured in this painful incident.