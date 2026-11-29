In statements made following her concert at the Khorfakkan Amphitheater in the UAE, Nawal affirmed that her participation with Fadel Shaker was not merely an artistic collaboration or a courtesy between colleagues, but rather stemmed from a relationship of brotherhood and affection that has united them for years.

The artist Nawal said: "Had it been anyone other than Fadel, I would not have made this appearance," pointing to the special status the Lebanese artist holds in her life, and her eagerness to support him and share in the joy of his return to his audience.

The artist Nawal recalled her feelings the moment she stepped onto the stage, revealing that at first she could not comprehend seeing Fadel Shaker standing in front of the audience again, to the point that she told him she could not believe his return to singing after many long years of absence.

She explained that her participation, although limited to a single song, held great moral value for her, emphasizing that what brings her and Fadel Shaker together goes beyond the boundaries of artistic cooperation.

Nawal had surprised the audience by stepping onto the stage during the "Oudat Al-Ghayeb" concert, which was held on October 22 at the Abu Bakr Salem stage in Riyadh, where she reunited with Fadel Shaker to perform their famous song "Ahawel," released in 2007.

Following the end of the song, Nawal addressed an emotional message to the Lebanese artist, expressing her happiness at his return, affirming that the stage suits him and that his natural place is in front of his audience, describing him as the "voice of lovers."

The concert also witnessed Mohammad Fadel Shaker joining his father on stage, where they performed the song "Kifak A Firaqi" together.