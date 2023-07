STILL KING OF THE FEATHERWEIGHTS 👑🇦🇺 @AlexVolkanovski stops Yair Rodriguez in Round 3!! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/B4I8lR7WzD

There's nothing better.



All respect between @AlexVolkanovski and @PanteraUFC after our #UFC290 main event pic.twitter.com/67vrFou08i