مراسل "الجديد": مصادر في عصبة الانصار أكدت استهداف مراكزها في الصفصاف لكنها لن تنجر بحسب قولها وكل الاتصالات التي حصلت لتهدئة الوضع في المخيم باءت بالفشل
مراسل "الجديد": المعارك طاحنة في في عين الحلوة وكل المحاور فُتحت والأمور إلى تصعيد
جوزيف أبو فاضل لـ "هنا بيروت": التيار الوطني الحر لن يذهب إلى الحوار إلا إذا كان جبران باسيل رئيساً للجمهورية ومبادرة بري لم تنتهِ حتى الآن
عربي و دولي

فيديو يظهر حجم الدمار الذي خلّفه الزلزال الذي ضرب مراكش - المغرب

2023-09-09 | 02:23
بالفيديو - اللحظات الأولى لوقوع الزلزال في المغرب وإطلاق صافرات الإنذار
ارتفاع عدد ضحايا الزلزال فب المغلاب إلى ٦٣٢ قتيلا و329 مصابا

