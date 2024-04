بالفيديو - الانتفاضة الطلابية في الجامعات الاميركية تتوسع .. قمع واعتقالات تطال المتظاهرين

🇺🇸If this happened in Russia🇷🇺 or China🇨🇳

CIA would Hijack the Movement, Amplify it & turn it into a Coup or Colour revolution.

🇵🇸

Caroline Fohlin an Economics Professor at Emory University is knocked on the concrete for Protesting against Gaza Genocide.🇵🇸pic.twitter.com/F8RNKSAvan