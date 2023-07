فيديو - هتاف فلسطين يزلزل ماكابي ويوّتر جمهوره في قلب أوروبا

11.07.2023, Hamrun Spartans🇲🇹 - Maccabi Haifa🇮🇱, troubles after Hamrun fans were chanting "Palestina, Palestina" https://t.co/Fjy3xrlEmQ pic.twitter.com/3JTIJGOEKX

Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Haifa, Champions League Qualifiers. Absolutely violent behaviour by Israeli ultras. They even threw flares at Maltese families with kids. Match interrupted. Crazy pic.twitter.com/H00f9d7tIF