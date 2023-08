فيديو - ميسي يفاجيء الجميع بمبادرة رائعة .. شاهدوا

Love to see it. 🤝©️ Leo Messi made sure previous @InterMiamiCF captain DeAndre Yedlin played an equal role in lifting the club's first trophy. pic.twitter.com/LOoY0ip751

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, DeAndre Yedlin willingly gave him the captaincy



For the trophy lift tonight, Messi gave him the armband back and shared the trophy lift with Yedlin pic.twitter.com/CUwEZuNOKx