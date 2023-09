فيديو - جو بايدن يتصدّر المشاهير في حضرة ميسي .. وحارسه الشخصي

The president of USA Joe Biden himself is present to watch Messi 😭🐐pic.twitter.com/opsh0bA436 — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) September 4, 2023

Prince is happy to see Messi so are we🥰😍😍

Messi Influence.

pic.twitter.com/oBiiVl8rDA — MessiFC (@messinfluence) September 4, 2023

People on X: Who's more influential? Messi or Selena?



Also Selena:pic.twitter.com/ceWGwNFFUu — Troll Football (Parody) (@Troll_Fotballl) September 4, 2023