الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
برامج سياسية
برامج اجتماعية
كوميديا
برامج ترفيهية
مسلسلات
وثائقيات
منوعات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
نشرات اخبارية
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2023

محليات

"أيقونة من الحرفية الفاخرة والحياة المبتكرة!"..تعرفّوا على مشروع Ohana Villas Interiors by Elie Saab Maison

2023-09-11 | 13:17
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
&quot;أيقونة من الحرفية الفاخرة والحياة المبتكرة!&quot;..تعرفّوا على مشروع Ohana Villas Interiors by Elie Saab Maison
"أيقونة من الحرفية الفاخرة والحياة المبتكرة!"..تعرفّوا على مشروع Ohana Villas Interiors by Elie Saab Maison

تعرفوا إلى عالم جديد يُعاد فيه تصور الفخامة وتعريف الروعة المعمارية!

 
يسر شركة Ohana Development، جوهرة التاج العقاري في لبنان و الإمارات، أن تقدم تحفتها الفنية -  Ohana Villas Interiors by Elie Saab Maison.
يقع هذا المشروع الفخم في قلب مديار الدامور، ١٥ دقيقة فقط عن العاصمة، ويعكس العبقرية المطلقة للديكورات الداخلية لدار "إيلي صعب" العالمية ويتميّز بإطلالة مثيرة وفريدة من نوعها على شاطئ الدامور الخلاب. 
"نحن لا نقدم وحدات سكنية أو منازل فقط، بل نقدم رفاهية لا مثيل لها. هذا المشروع هو انعكاس لرؤيتنا المستقبلية للمعيشة الفاخرة في المنطقة، وذلك لصياغة مساحات تتناغم مع الأناقة والجودة والرقي." يقول السيد حسين سالم رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة Ohana Development. ويضيف سالم : "يمثل هذا المشروع بداية حقبة تستعد فيها شركة Ohana Development لإحداث ثورة في المشهد العقاري الإقليمي".
تاريخ عريق تختزله هذه الفيلّات بنسق رائع وخلّاب... حيث تنسج بشكل فريد تألق رؤية Ohana Development مع التصميمات الداخلية الاستثنائية لدار إيلي صعب وتقع هذه الفلل على بعد ربع ساعة فقط من وسط بيروت وتوفر تجربة معيشية لا مثيل لها.
تعليقًا على هذه التجربة الرائدة، قال ماسيميليانو فيراري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة Maison S.A.: "كانت صالة عرض ELIE SAAB Maison في بيروت مجرد البداية. والآن، مع Ohana Development، نحن ندخل إلى بُعد رائع يعرض أناقة قطعنا الخالدة ".
 
الغوص في التفاصيل:
تحتوي OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison على 150 فيلا مصممة بدقة، تتراوح مساحتها من 230 مترًا مربعًا إلى 650 مترًا مربعًا، وتكتمل بإطلالات بانورامية على البحر. وبعيدًا عن التألق الجمالي، تعد كل فيلا بمثابة أعجوبة تكنولوجية، حيث تجمع بين أحدث ميزات المنزل الذكي التي توفر راحة وأمانًا وكفاءة في استخدام الطاقة غير مسبوقة.
 
بعد يوم من النشاط، يمكنك الاسترخاء في مركز اللياقة البدنية عالي المستوى أو الاستمتاع بتناول الطعام الفاخر في المطاعم والمقاهي الأنيقة.
 
بحلول عام 2025، سيتم تزيين أفق بيروت بهذه الفيلات المميزة، مما يضع معيارًا ذهبيًا جديدًا للمعيشة الفاخرة. انغمس في عالم البذخ هذا مع شركة Ohana Development، حيث الفخامة ليست مجرد كلام؛ انها طريقة للحياة!
 
للمزيد من المعلومات قم بزيارة موقعنا
او اتصل بنا على الرقم:03/030505
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Dazzling Beirut Unveils "OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison" - A Marvel of Luxury Craftsmanship and Innovative Living!
 
August 30th, 2023, Beirut - Step into a world where luxury is reimagined and architectural magnificence is redefined! Ohana Development, Lebanon's crown jewel of real estate, is thrilled to present its masterpiece – the OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison. Set in the heart of Medyar, this opulent project mirrors the sheer genius of ELIE SAAB Maison's interiors and boasts unparalleled views of the breathtaking DAMOUR seaside.
 
"We're not just offering homes; we're offering unparalleled luxury. This venture is a reflection of our futuristic vision for luxury living in the region, and that is to craft spaces that resonate with elegance, quality, and sophistication," beams Hussein Salem, the Chairman of Ohana Development. Overflowing with enthusiasm, Salem adds, "This marks the start of an era where Ohana Development is poised to revolutionize the regional real estate scene."
 
Witness history in the making! OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison intricately weave Ohana Development's visionary brilliance with ELIE SAAB Maison's exceptional interior designs. Located merely 15 minutes from Downtown Beirut, these villas provide an unmatched bespoke living experience overlooking the spellbinding DAMOUR seaside.
 
Echoing the excitement, Massimiliano Ferrari, CEO Corporate Brand Maison S.A., remarks, "The ELIE SAAB Maison showroom in Beirut was just the beginning. Now, with Ohana Development, we’re venturing into an exquisite living dimension that showcases our pieces' timeless elegance."
 
Dive into the details:
OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison flaunt 150 meticulously designed villas, ranging from 230 m² to 650 m², complete with panoramic sea views. Beyond the aesthetic brilliance, every villa is a tech marvel, amalgamating state-of-the-art smart home features that offer unprecedented convenience, security, and energy efficiency.
 
Relish in an exclusive lifestyle: Dive into an Olympic-sized pool, shoot hoops, serve an ace, or take a swing at the mini-golf course – all within your gated community.
 
After a day of activity, unwind in the top-tier fitness center or indulge in fine dining at chic restaurants and cafés.
 
By 2025, Beirut's skyline will be embellished with these iconic villas, setting a new gold standard for luxurious living. Dive deep into this world of opulence with Ohana Development, where luxury isn't just a statement; it's a way of life!
  
"أيقونة من الحرفية الفاخرة والحياة المبتكرة!"..تعرفّوا على مشروع Ohana Villas Interiors by Elie Saab Maison

محليات

إيلي صعب

اوهانا

العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
"تحالف القوى الفلسطينية" دان استهداف مركزي الجيش في عين الحلوة: عمل مشبوه وله دلالات خطيرة
بري لـ"اللواء": لم اجمّد مبادرتي

اقرأ ايضا في محليات

حزب الله يوقف مشتبها جنوبيا بتعامله مع إسرائيل
16:12

حزب الله يوقف مشتبها جنوبيا بتعامله مع إسرائيل

علمت الجديد ان جهاز الامن في حزب الله ، قام بتوقيف شاب مشتبه بتعامله مع إسرائيل ، يدعى (م ط د) في العقد الثالث من العمر من بلدة مجدل زون في قضاء صور ، وجرى تسليمه اليوم الى الاجهزة الامنية اللبنانية .

16:12

حزب الله يوقف مشتبها جنوبيا بتعامله مع إسرائيل

علمت الجديد ان جهاز الامن في حزب الله ، قام بتوقيف شاب مشتبه بتعامله مع إسرائيل ، يدعى (م ط د) في العقد الثالث من العمر من بلدة مجدل زون في قضاء صور ، وجرى تسليمه اليوم الى الاجهزة الامنية اللبنانية .

لقاء محمد رعد وجوزيف عون: لم يحصل بالصدفة واستعرض التحديات التي تواجهها البلاد
15:22

لقاء محمد رعد وجوزيف عون: لم يحصل بالصدفة واستعرض التحديات التي تواجهها البلاد

على خط الحركة الخارجية الرئاسية ظل اللقاء الذي جمع رئيس كتلة الوفاء للمقاومة النائب محمد رعد مع قائد الجيش جوزيف عون شاغل الاوساط السياسية.

15:22

لقاء محمد رعد وجوزيف عون: لم يحصل بالصدفة واستعرض التحديات التي تواجهها البلاد

على خط الحركة الخارجية الرئاسية ظل اللقاء الذي جمع رئيس كتلة الوفاء للمقاومة النائب محمد رعد مع قائد الجيش جوزيف عون شاغل الاوساط السياسية.

يحدث الآن

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
منوعات
نشرات الطقس
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2023