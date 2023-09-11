"أيقونة من الحرفية الفاخرة والحياة المبتكرة!"..تعرفّوا على مشروع Ohana Villas Interiors by Elie Saab Maison

او اتصل بنا على الرقم: 03/030505

Dazzling Beirut Unveils "OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison" - A Marvel of Luxury Craftsmanship and Innovative Living!

August 30th, 2023, Beirut - Step into a world where luxury is reimagined and architectural magnificence is redefined! Ohana Development, Lebanon's crown jewel of real estate, is thrilled to present its masterpiece – the OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison. Set in the heart of Medyar, this opulent project mirrors the sheer genius of ELIE SAAB Maison's interiors and boasts unparalleled views of the breathtaking DAMOUR seaside.

"We're not just offering homes; we're offering unparalleled luxury. This venture is a reflection of our futuristic vision for luxury living in the region, and that is to craft spaces that resonate with elegance, quality, and sophistication," beams Hussein Salem, the Chairman of Ohana Development. Overflowing with enthusiasm, Salem adds, "This marks the start of an era where Ohana Development is poised to revolutionize the regional real estate scene."

Witness history in the making! OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison intricately weave Ohana Development's visionary brilliance with ELIE SAAB Maison's exceptional interior designs. Located merely 15 minutes from Downtown Beirut, these villas provide an unmatched bespoke living experience overlooking the spellbinding DAMOUR seaside.

Echoing the excitement, Massimiliano Ferrari, CEO Corporate Brand Maison S.A., remarks, "The ELIE SAAB Maison showroom in Beirut was just the beginning. Now, with Ohana Development, we’re venturing into an exquisite living dimension that showcases our pieces' timeless elegance."

Dive into the details:

OHANA VILLAS Interiors by Elie Saab Maison flaunt 150 meticulously designed villas, ranging from 230 m² to 650 m², complete with panoramic sea views. Beyond the aesthetic brilliance, every villa is a tech marvel, amalgamating state-of-the-art smart home features that offer unprecedented convenience, security, and energy efficiency.

Relish in an exclusive lifestyle: Dive into an Olympic-sized pool, shoot hoops, serve an ace, or take a swing at the mini-golf course – all within your gated community.

After a day of activity, unwind in the top-tier fitness center or indulge in fine dining at chic restaurants and cafés.