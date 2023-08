Wading through a flooded church for a wedding in #Typhoon hit Philippines!

Bride braves through the flooded aisle at the Barasoain Church in Malolos



VC: Maria Jasmin Halili #Doksuri #Floods #Philippines #Egay #Malolos #Bulacan #IlocosNorte #Manila #TyphoonDoksuri #Climate… pic.twitter.com/IBexy8gR91