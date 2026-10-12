Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Unstable autumn weather prevails over Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin with temperatures within their seasonal averages and scattered rainfall occurring at times, until Tuesday morning when conditions return to stability, and the region is expected to be affected starting from dawn on Thursday by a low-pressure system currently centered west of Turkey, which is gradually approaching, accompanied by relatively cold air masses and bringing heavy rainfall at times, active winds, and thunderstorms. Its influence will continue until the end of next week.





Average temperatures for the month of October: Tripoli between 20 and 28°C, Beirut between 21 and 29°C, Zahle between 13 and 27°C.



Expected Weather in Lebanon:

Monday:

Partly cloudy to occasionally overcast with dense fog over highlands, temperatures drop returning to their seasonal averages, scattered rainfall occurring, intensifying at times especially over northern parts of the country accompanied by lightning, thunder, and active winds. Weather gradually stabilizes during the night.



Tuesday:

Partly cloudy with medium and high clouds, no significant change in temperatures and local fog over highlands, scattered drizzle is expected during the morning hours over northern regions. Humidity decreases during the day and weather turns to few clouds by evening.



Wednesday:

Generally few clouds with a rise in temperatures, winds pick up and humidity increases by evening, weather gradually turns partly cloudy Wednesday/Thursday night with scattered light rainfall expected.



Thursday:

Partly cloudy to occasionally overcast with a drop in temperatures falling below their seasonal averages, dense fog forms over highlands, scattered rainfall occurring intensifying at times accompanied by thunderstorms and active winds.



Surface Wind:

Southerly to southwesterly during the day, northwesterly to northerly at night, with speeds between 15 and 35 km/h.



Visibility:

Moderate along the coast, occasionally deteriorating over the highlands during the night due to fog.



Coastal Relative Humidity:

Between 65 and 80%



Sea Conditions:

Rough



Water Surface Temperature:

28°C

Atmospheric Pressure:

1012 HPA

Equivalent to: 759 mm Mercury