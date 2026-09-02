Türkiye Interested in Supplying Lebanon with Electricity and Gas, and in Energy Exploration
Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi visited Ankara, where he held a working meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, attended by Bayraktar’s team and a Lebanese delegation comprising Energy Regulatory Authority member engineer Daniel Jeha and Lebanon’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Mounir Anouti.
The talks addressed cooperation across various areas of the energy sector. The Turkish side expressed interest in electricity interconnection, supplying Lebanon with gas, exploration in Lebanon’s offshore blocks, and investment in solar and clean energy as well as conventional power plants.
Accordingly, the two sides appointed a joint liaison team to follow up on these matters.