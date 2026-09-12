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After the Explosion at “Ali al-Taher” Hill.. What Did the Hezbollah MP Say?

2026-09-12 | 06:11
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After the Explosion at “Ali al-Taher” Hill.. What Did the Hezbollah MP Say?
After the Explosion at “Ali al-Taher” Hill.. What Did the Hezbollah MP Say?

Hassan Ezzeddine, a member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, said that “the Israeli enemy detonated nearly 1,000 tons of explosives at Ali al-Taher Mountain,” explaining that the blast registered approximately four on the Richter scale.

He said this reflects the scale of Israeli criminality and its disregard for humanity, the rules of war, and the norms and values governing the ethics of conflict between warring parties, whether states, organizations, or resistance movements confronting occupiers.

Ezzeddine noted that the option of direct negotiations had reached a dead end and had become “a futile option with no value,” because it had failed to secure a ceasefire or halt Israeli military operations and attacks, including destruction, killings, targeted strikes, and massacres against civilians and innocent people.

He pointed to what happened in Kfar Roummaneh, Zebdine, Nabatieh, Kfar Tebnit, Zawtar, Mansourieh, Hadatha, and other areas occupied by Israel.

Regarding a solution, Ezzeddine said: “For us, and with regard to the crisis facing the country, the solution is linked to the efforts Iran is making in any future negotiations. Through them, together, we are able to establish a new equation to protect our land and compel this enemy to withdraw.”

Ezzeddine concluded by saying that “the Lebanese people and the residents of the South, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs have remained steadfast throughout the years of war, and the bets on the people growing weary or the resistance surrendering have failed.”

He stressed that “the people have not grown tired, nor have they succeeded in separating the resistance from its support base or dividing it, and the resistance remains present.”

He said the coming phase could bring either a settlement or a war that would impose a new equation, pointing to upcoming political developments in the United States and Israel.

Ezzeddine said he believes “developments are moving toward a regional settlement in which Lebanon will be a fundamental part, and which will drive the enemy out of our occupied territory.”

 

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