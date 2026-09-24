News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Felt in Lebanon and Syria

2026-09-24 | 04:51
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Felt in Lebanon and Syria
Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Felt in Lebanon and Syria

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Thursday, September 24, 2026, with tremors felt by residents in parts of northern Syria and Lebanon.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, struck areas in southern Turkey.

Syria’s National Earthquake Center said seismic monitoring stations recorded the tremor in southern Turkey and noted that it was felt by residents in northern Syria.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Geophysics, part of Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research, reported that a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:41 a.m. local time on Thursday. The center said the earthquake was located in Turkey and was felt by a number of residents in Lebanon.

Related articles
Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Felt in Lebanon and Syria

Local News

Arab & International

Turkey

Syria

Lebanon

Quake

Back to top
Aljadeed
Israeli Artillery Shelling and Large Explosions in Southern Lebanon

Also Read In Local News

Israeli Artillery Shelling and Large Explosions in Southern Lebanon
Play
02:01

Israeli Artillery Shelling and Large Explosions in Southern Lebanon

Israeli army artillery shelled several areas in southern Lebanon shortly after midnight on Wednesday, with strikes reported near the towns of Meifdoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, according to Al Jadeed’s correspondent.

02:01

Israeli Artillery Shelling and Large Explosions in Southern Lebanon

Israeli army artillery shelled several areas in southern Lebanon shortly after midnight on Wednesday, with strikes reported near the towns of Meifdoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, according to Al Jadeed’s correspondent.

Salam in New York: Lebanon wants international presence under UN mandate
Play
00:20

Salam in New York: Lebanon wants international presence under UN mandate

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is seeking to maintain an international presence in the country’s south after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends, stressing that any such presence must operate under a United Nations Security Council mandate.

00:20

Salam in New York: Lebanon wants international presence under UN mandate

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is seeking to maintain an international presence in the country’s south after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends, stressing that any such presence must operate under a United Nations Security Council mandate.

Security Operation in Saadiyat... Here Is What Was Found Inside the Vehicle
2026-09-22

Security Operation in Saadiyat... Here Is What Was Found Inside the Vehicle

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces – Public Relations Department issued the following statement:

2026-09-22

Security Operation in Saadiyat... Here Is What Was Found Inside the Vehicle

The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces – Public Relations Department issued the following statement:

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026