Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Felt in Lebanon and Syria

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, struck areas in southern Turkey.

Syria’s National Earthquake Center said seismic monitoring stations recorded the tremor in southern Turkey and noted that it was felt by residents in northern Syria.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Geophysics, part of Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research, reported that a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:41 a.m. local time on Thursday. The center said the earthquake was located in Turkey and was felt by a number of residents in Lebanon.