Lebanon condemns Houthi strike on Medina power station

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms a Houthi drone strike on a power distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, saying the attack disrupted one of the transformers supplying electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.

In a statement, the ministry described the attack on vital civilian infrastructure as a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.



It said the attack also constituted a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security and threatened stability in the region.



The ministry categorically rejected any attacks on Saudi territory and infrastructure and expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying Lebanon stood by the kingdom in confronting anything that threatens its security and sovereignty.