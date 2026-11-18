Introduction of the Evening News 18-11-2026

Until further notice, Wednesday's meeting has been postponed, not canceled. Due to mandatory attendance and keeping pace with security developments, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi refrained from visiting Lebanon. Instead, acting as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, he devoted his time to resolving the crisis with Hezbollah's brigades, which sparked from oil smuggling pipelines, illegal oil refineries, and the deprivation of the treasury of black gold revenues. Despite the intervention of the Quds Force, Ismail Qaani ran into a "brick wall" and Al-Zaidi's insistence on referring all those involved to the judiciary and settling the matter "at any cost." Numerous common denominators link Iraq and Lebanon, not only in crises, sectarian pluralism, corruption, and the duality of arms, but also in direct Iranian interference in the internal affairs of both countries. However, in Lebanon, this time it is through the Shura Force. As soon as Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan departed, a phone call from Qalibaf breached the atmosphere of Ain El Tineh. The call came as an indicator of Iranian concern over the developing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Ain El Tineh, and it also addressed what Al-Jadeed's sources called the political blockade of Hezbollah and Tehran's loss of the Lebanon card in negotiations. Tehran would not have ignited the hotline with Ain El Tineh had it not felt the "heat" and been "stung" by the titles of Bin Farhan's visit and the special significance it gained through a timely meeting with Berri. The Saudi envoy's visit to the three presidents and parliamentary blocs was aimed at containing any escalation against Lebanon in the event that the US-Iran war renews. What could be inferred from the range of meetings he held with the three presidents, political leaders, and officials is that the visit produced a unified, steadfast, and decisive Lebanese stance: if the party plunges Lebanon into a third support war, it will find no backer or supporter. This clear and explicit choice bore the signatures of the three presidents, officials, and parliamentary blocs, including House Speaker Nabih Berri, the twin of the Shiite duo. In connection with these atmospheres, the unified political stance to contain Hezbollah from entering a new support war will be translated through the Lebanese army and security forces strictly enforcing government decisions regarding illegal weapons and their smuggling operations more and more, just as happened in seizing explosive shipments in Dahr al-Bidar and similar ones. This aims to put an end to the repetition of this adventure, especially since the state now faces a reality where it can no longer mark time, particularly since Hezbollah has not met the state even halfway on the path of a thousand miles, refuses communication with any party, and closes the doors to any quest for dialogue or even negotiation on the future of weapons and the party's political role on the day after handing them over—all these rejections awaiting the orders of the day from Iran. At a time when Hezbollah has turned into a single front singing outside the consensus of the Lebanese flock, the doors have not yet been closed to endeavors in which Berri constitutes a safety valve and the "magician" who brings viewpoints closer between two opposites, coupled with a loud "no" against plunging into a new war. The ominous signs of this war will not be far from the summit of the big players tomorrow in China. Beyond the exceptional reception where the Chinese president broke tradition by waiting for his American counterpart at the aircraft stairs, "Xi" uttered words to Trump summarizing Beijing's aspiration for a constructive and strategic relationship with Washington based on mutual respect and fairness. Meanwhile, the Russian presidential aide announced that Putin and Trump will hold comprehensive talks regardless of the meeting format. Tomorrow, Trump will sit at the centerline between Xi and Putin, and Kim of North Korea might join the trio. Together, they will chart the fate of the region and the world. At the summit, Trump will place America's economy first as a "victory" to be presented to the American people through a grand bargain instead of a major war, and similarly, every president will act according to what the interest and influence of his country dictate. The world has nothing to do but watch the buying and selling in the market of the giants.