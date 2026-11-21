Introduction of the Evening 11-21-2026

From a flag fluttering above the nation to a banner "on the municipality's roof" / to a tent on the bank of the Nahr al-Kalb river, the State migrated to celebrate / an independence that has reached the age of eighty-three yet has not reached the age of independence /./ For independence, ever since independence, has been flawed / and the anniversary was never complete in any commemoration / as it arrives this year carrying with it the burdens and weights of what preceded it / where the counter stopped in a homeland whose south is occupied / its perimeter surrounded by fire and gunpowder / over the surface of its land Israel has erased entire villages / and wiped out its borders drawn in blue with a yellow line /./ There is no independence in the shadow of / so the celebration was with whoever attended in the liberated half / and in it was a speech for the occasion in which President did not present an initiative toward the interior / rather the speech came with general titles copied from the reality of the regime's situation since the beginning of the term /./ The speech described the stage and brought nothing new / nor did it open doors for solutions / for the President of the Republic admitted that our independence was never complete / and he faces two obstacles: the Israeli occupation and foreign interference, specifically certain influential parties in the Iranian regime / And as Lebanon stands before a fateful test / it refuses to be a hostage to either the Israeli or the Iranian project / Aoun directed the orders of the day to the Israelis telling them to withdraw / and to Hezbollah telling them to hand over weapons / and while extending a hand to Iran to build friendly relations with it / he emphasized that friendship between states does not give any of them the right to interfere in the decision of the other /./ Aoun deflected the injustice of the campaigns he is subjected to from the inside and outside / and in the process he reclaimed his slogan that the era of weapons outside the state has ended / and along with it he reiterated his defense of the option of negotiation by saying that diplomacy is not surrender / and negotiation is not a concession of rights / and peace is not the antithesis of dignity / The southerners got their share of the promise to return to their land / as for when and how, perhaps when Lebanon attains its full independence / under the protection of its army / and by building its state and restoring its sovereignty with its own decision alone in which there is no partner / whoever this partner may be /./ But between it and the "impossible dream" is a reality imposed by its connection to its surroundings / and by the decisions drawn for it to protect the future of its south and not leave it in the nakedness of being witnesses to the crimes committed by Israel / Consequently, official Lebanon, like the popular Lebanon, waits helplessly / for an international force to fill the international vacuum with a resolution written in a French pen and American ink / And until it sees the light / the situation remains as it is / and with it the world awaits the outcome of the no-war, no-peace standoff between Tehran and Washington / and between them, Qatari mediation has not stopped its engines / In this context, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister revealed talks with a Qatari delegation that took place yesterday and lasted two hours / in which the Iranian side considered that the economic siege is an act of war and it will take all necessary measures to break it / while the Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said that the choice is in the hands of the enemy, so either it surrenders to missiles or to diplomats / As for the American position, President Donald Trump took charge of overseeing it / and told Fox News: I will forge a permanent agreement that guarantees Iran will not acquire a nuclear weapon / In his stance, Trump backed down from the goal of regime change in Iran and saw dealing with three successive leaderships as a radical change in itself / and hinted regarding the current leadership that it might be more rational but difficult, making an agreement and then breaking it the next day / and the viewer did not know whether Trump was speaking about himself or his rival / as he is the master of volatile positions //