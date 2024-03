فيديو - مقاطع مذهلة لرياضة Qinggong الصينية

This Chinese young man is keen on practicing Qinggong (lightness skills). (Do not imitate) pic.twitter.com/6iCxDJeMEm

Qinggong, a technique in Chinese #martialarts, focuses on extreme "lightness" in body weight by distributing internal energies. Seemingly miraculous, this technique is widely adored. #ChinaStory pic.twitter.com/iCfs9HlTJ5