فيديو - رحل بيليه فهبط ناديه الى الدرجة الثانية !!

For the first time in their 111-year history, Santos have been relegated to the Brazilian second division 💔



🇧🇷😨 Chaotic scenes in the streets of Vila Belmiro after Santos were relegated for the first time in their history.



