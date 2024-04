What a job Xabi Alonso has done at Bayer Leverkusen 👏 pic.twitter.com/XVHHPplMSu

AMAZING SCENES IN LEVERKUSEN. Fans on the field celebrating team's first Bundesliga title in club's 120-year history. What football is all about—MAKING COLLECTIVE MEMORIES TOGETHER. 🥳🇩🇪🍻pic.twitter.com/NGLdutjt1k