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Lionel Messi Announces International Retirement

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2026-08-31 | 11:10
Lionel Messi Announces International Retirement

Argentina’s Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football in a message posted on his Instagram account.

Messi said: “After all this time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let you all know that I am retiring from the national team.”

He added: “It was a painful decision, and it still hurts deep in my soul, but I understand that the time has come. I swear that I always gave everything I had, not only in the last few years when we won everything, but before that as well. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

He continued: “There isn’t much time left, and chapters are beginning to close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being with the national team. I have given everything I have, and I have nothing more to give. There are also some great young players coming through who deserve to be here.”

Messi went on: “Thank you for all the love over these 20 years. I will really miss hearing you from the inside. Now I will be one of you, always cheering and supporting from the outside, in the good times and the bad — and even more so in the bad times.”

He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and officials who accompanied him throughout his career, adding: “I leave feeling at peace and proud that, together with my teammates, I was able to give you moments that felt like dreams. It was crazy to experience all of that with you. I love you! Thank God for making me Argentine. Come on, Argentina!”

Messi concluded: “I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened to my father, I am more convinced of my decision than ever before.”

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Lionel Messi Announces International Retirement

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