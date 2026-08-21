مسعد بولس: ايران تستخدم "حزب الله" لبث الفوضى

Iran uses Hizballah to sow chaos across the Middle East, undermine Lebanon's sovereignty, and threaten our regional allies. Today's @USTreasury action, re-designating Hizballah and sanctioning ten individuals who moved cash between the IRGC-Qods Force and Hizballah, shows our…
— U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs (@US_SrAdvisorAF) August 20, 2026
Iran uses Hizballah to sow chaos across the Middle East, undermine Lebanon's sovereignty, and threaten our regional allies. Today's @USTreasury action, re-designating Hizballah and sanctioning ten individuals who moved cash between the IRGC-Qods Force and Hizballah, shows our…
دعا الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان الجمعة إلى إنهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة "اليوم" بينما إيران "في موقع قوة".