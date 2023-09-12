مناورة عسكرية مشتركة بين المملكة المتحدة ولبنان

ستكون ابتداءً من اليوم ولمدة عشرة أيام مناورة "بيغاسوس-سيدار" الأولى من نوعها وأكبر مثال على التعاون العسكري بين المملكة المتحدة ولبنان في الذاكرة الحية.
ستقوم القوات البريطانية واللبنانية بممارسة المهارات التكتيكية بما فيها التعامل مع الأسلحة وإطلاق النار من مسافة بعيدة والاستطلاع ومعركة الأحياء القريبة. وسيتدرب فوج المظليين أيضًا مع القوات الجوية اللبنانية على الرماية المحمولة جواً وتقنيات إدخال وإخراج طائرات الهليكوبتر. وسيتوج التمرين بتمرينين تدريبيين ميدانيين. كما ستهدف هذه المناورة - الى اختبار وتعزيز قدرة قوات البلدين في بيئة مليئة بالتحديات.
قال السفير البريطاني في لبنان هايمش كاول:
"إن تمرين "بيغاسوس-سيدار" هو لحظة تاريخية في شراكتنا القوية والدائمة مع الجيش اللبناني. وهذه هي المرة الأولى في الذاكرة الحديثة التي تشارك فيها القوات البريطانية في مناورات مشتركة مع نظرائهم اللبنانيين على الأراضي اللبنانية.
تواصل فرق التدريب العسكرية البريطانية العمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع جميع فروع الجيش اللبناني – من قوى برية وبحرية وجوية وقوات خاصة – لدعمهم في مهامهم الأساسية. وتفخر المملكة المتحدة بكونها شريكًا رئيسيًا للجيش اللبناني، حيث تقدم المعدات والتدريب والدعم والبنى التحتية.
لقد كان الجيش اللبناني ولا يزال في طليعة الحفاظ على أمن لبنان واستقراره خلال العديد من الأوقات الصعبة بما في ذلك الأزمة الاقتصادية الحالية. ونحن نقف جنبا إلى جنب مع أصدقائنا اللبنانيين وهم يؤدون هذه المهام الحيوية. إن تمرين "بيغاسوس-سيدار" سيعزز هذه الشراكة القوية والعلاقات العميقة بين بلدينا."
قال الملحق العسكري البريطاني المقدم لي سوندرز:
"أنا فخور برؤية جنود من الكتيبة الثانية من فوج المظلات يتبادلون المهارات والخبرات مع فوج المجوقل في الجيش اللبناني والقوات الجوية في أول تدريب عسكري مشترك. عنوان التمرين يكرم شجرة أرز لبنان الخالدة، في حين أن بيغاسوس هو شعار لواء الهجوم الجوي التابع للجيش البريطاني، الذي يصور حصاناً أبيضاً مجنحًا من الأساطير اليونانية."
قال قائد لواء الهجوم الجوي البريطاني:
"إن تمرين "بيغاسوس-سيدار" هو فرصة رائعة لجنودنا للتدرب مع نظرائهم في فوج المجوقل اللبناني والتعلّم منهم. على الرغم من أنها ليست المرة الأولى لنا في لبنان، إلا أنها المرة الأولى التي نتدرب فيها على هذا النطاق جنبًا إلى جنب مع فوج المجوقل.
علاقة وثيقة تجمع فوج كلا البلدين، وهذا التمرين هو نتاج سنوات عديدة من الشراكة وهي شراكة توفر اليوم فرصًا تدريبية مهمة للبلدين".
ملاحظات للمحررين:
· الكتيبة الثانية في فوج المظلات، هي تشكيل ضمن فوج المظليين ووحدة ضمن لواء الهجوم الجوي 16 في الجيش البريطاني ومركزها كولشيستر في انجلترا. هو لواء ذو جهوزية عالية قادر على الانتشار السريع في جميع أنحاء العالم في وقت قصير ضمن مجموعة متعددة من المهام بدءًا من عمليات الإجلاء إلى القتال الحربي.
· بيغاسوس هو شعار لواء الهجوم الجوي 16 في الجيش البريطاني، الذي يصور حصاناً أبيضاً مجنحاً من الأساطير اليونانية، يمتطيه بيلليروفون. ويكرّم عنوان التمرين أرزة لبنان الخالدة التي هي رمزه وشعار علمه حيث تظهر أيضاً في شارة القوات المسلحة اللبنانية.
Press Release
12 September 2023
JOINT UK-LEBANON MILITARY EXERCISE
More than 65 military personnel from the British Army’s Second Battalion The Parachute Regiment (2 PARA) will conduct a fully integrated combined military exercise ‘Pegasus Cedar’ with their Lebanese counterparts, the Air Assault Regiment, and supported by the Lebanese Air Force.
Starting today, Exercise Pegasus-Cedar will be the first of its kind and the largest example of UK–Lebanese military cooperation in living memory. The exercise will run for ten days.
British and Lebanese troops will practice tactical skills including Weapons Handling, Range Shoots, Reconnaissance and Close Quarters Battle. Troops will also train with the Lebanese Air Force conducting air support serials and helicopter insertion and extraction techniques. The exercise will culminate in two Field Training Exercises. The exercise will test and enhance the capability of both countries’ troops in a challenging environment.
The British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, said:
“Exercise Pegasus Cedar is a landmark moment in our strong and enduring partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). It is the first time in recent memory that British troops will be exercising jointly with their Lebanese counterparts on Lebanese soil.
British military training teams continue to work alongside all branches of the Lebanese military – Army, Navy, Air Force and Special Forces – to support them in their essential roles and the UK is proud to be a principal partner of the LAF, providing equipment, training and infrastructure.
The LAF has been and remains at the forefront of safeguarding Lebanon’s security and stability throughout many challenging times including the current economic crisis. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Lebanese friends as they perform these vital tasks. Exercise Pegasus Cedar will further cement this strong partnership and reinforce the deep ties between our two countries.”
The British Defence Attaché, Lt. Col Lee Saunders, said:
“I am proud to see troops from UK’s 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment sharing skills and experiences with LAF’s Air Assault Regiment and Air Force for the first joint military exercise. The title of the exercise pays homage to Lebanon's eternal cedar tree, whilst Pegasus is the emblem of the British Army’s Air Assault Brigade, which depicts a white winged stallion from Greek mythology.”
Commander 16 Air Assault Brigade said:
“Exercise Pegasus Cedar is a fantastic opportunity for our soldiers to train with and learn from our Lebanese Air Assault Regiment (LAAR) counterparts. Although it is not our first time in Lebanon, it is the first time we have trained at this scale alongside the LAAR.
Our two Regiments have a close relationship, and this exercise is the product of several years of partnership. A partnership that is now delivering fantastic training opportunities for us both.”
Notes to Editors:
· The Second Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (2 PARA), is a formation within the Parachute Regiment, part of the British Army, and subordinate unit within 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team based in Colchester in England - a high readiness Brigade capable of deploying worldwide at short notice on a full spectrum of missions from non-combatant evacuation operations to war fighting.
· Pegasus is the emblem of the British Army Air Assault Brigade, which depicts a white winged stallion from Greek mythology, ridden by Bellerophon. The Cedar gives homage to the eternal green tree, which is the symbol of Lebanon and is the centre of its flag as well as featuring in the insignia of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
