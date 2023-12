فيديو - بعد بتر ساقيه ويده .. بطل العالم يرقص مجدداً ويُبكي الجمهور

❤ Roman Kostomarov skated for the first time in front of the public. The skater took part in the Ilya Averbukh show. pic.twitter.com/CYJQcvrG2a

This guy, Roman Kostomarov, is an Olympic champion in skating. Last year.... the doctors made a very difficult decision: Roman's hands and feet were amputated.



Yes, this man has prosthetic feet. And yes, he is skating again. His will is incredibly strong. pic.twitter.com/vBtRE4sdTw