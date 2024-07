The first Black African rider to win a Tour de France stage. Biniam Girmay makes history for Eritrea. #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/T1fpopKmcM

"The power of the Green Jersey has delivered!"



Excellent for Eritrea 🇪🇷 as Biniam Girmay claims his second stage victory of the Tour de France!#TDF2024 | @IntermarcheW pic.twitter.com/g1Afmcsd16