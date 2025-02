فيديو - أيتانا تفاجيء شابة مُصابة بالسرطان

Aitana Bonmatí made Èlia’s dream come true on International Childhood Cancer Day! 🎗️❤️‍🩹



A special surprise for our biggest Barça fan, part of "Polseres Blaugranes", a project dedicated to make hospital stays more comforting for children facing serious illnesses.@FCBfemeni 🫶 pic.twitter.com/lurpiEHigA