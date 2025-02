نجل بشار الاسد يكشف تفاصيل "ليلة الهروب من دمشق" ثم يختفي!

BREAKING:



This is the first of a two part post from Bashar al-Assad's son, Hafez al-Assad.



I can confirm this account is his and not an imposter. We've been in communication recently, and I was aware that he was going to create a Telegram channel and this also account here on… https://t.co/z8DAQmTPUm pic.twitter.com/ThQnKXepL4