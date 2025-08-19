الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
مسلسلات
برامج اجتماعية
برامج سياسية
برامج ترفيهية
كوميديا
منوعات
نشرات اخبارية
وثائقيات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
بودكاست عالجديد
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ألسنة لهب لطائرة في الجو! (فيديو)
ألسنة لهب لطائرة في الجو! (فيديو)
A-
A+

ألسنة لهب لطائرة في الجو! (فيديو)

منوعات

2025-08-19 | 14:31
ألسنة لهب لطائرة في الجو! (فيديو)
العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
ألسنة لهب لطائرة في الجو! (فيديو)

أُجبرت طائرة تابعة لشركة Condor Airlines على الهبوط الاضطراري في جنوب إيطاليا، مساء السبت، بعدما اشتعل أحد محركاتها في الجو، في حادثة أصابت الركاب بحالة من الذعر، ودفع بعضهم إلى إرسال رسائل وداع لعائلاتهم.

RADEDITORSAVEDTAG_script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script

اقرأ ايضا في منوعات

أسبوعان بلا سكر.. هكذا يتغير جسمك ووجهك!
Play
11:24

أسبوعان بلا سكر.. هكذا يتغير جسمك ووجهك!

كشف طبيب بارز على منصة "تيك توك" أن التوقف عن تناول السكر يمكن أن يُحدث تغيرات ملحوظة في الجسم خلال أسبوعين فقط.

11:24

أسبوعان بلا سكر.. هكذا يتغير جسمك ووجهك!

كشف طبيب بارز على منصة "تيك توك" أن التوقف عن تناول السكر يمكن أن يُحدث تغيرات ملحوظة في الجسم خلال أسبوعين فقط.

اليكم حل جديد لمحاربة السمنة!
08:47

اليكم حل جديد لمحاربة السمنة!

ذكرت مجلة Nature Communications أن باحثين فرنسيين تمكنوا من اكتشاف طريقة جديدة لمحاربة السمنة.

08:47

اليكم حل جديد لمحاربة السمنة!

ذكرت مجلة Nature Communications أن باحثين فرنسيين تمكنوا من اكتشاف طريقة جديدة لمحاربة السمنة.

حوت نافق يجذب "المتفرجين" (فيديو)
Play
07:35

حوت نافق يجذب "المتفرجين" (فيديو)

حوت نافق جرفته الأمواج إلى شاطئ سياحي في المكسيك فتحول إلى نقطة تجمع للمتفرجين.

07:35

حوت نافق يجذب "المتفرجين" (فيديو)

حوت نافق جرفته الأمواج إلى شاطئ سياحي في المكسيك فتحول إلى نقطة تجمع للمتفرجين.

اخترنا لك
أسبوعان بلا سكر.. هكذا يتغير جسمك ووجهك!
11:24
اليكم حل جديد لمحاربة السمنة!
08:47
حوت نافق يجذب "المتفرجين" (فيديو)
07:35
لحظة نادرة لصخرة فضائية تضرب القمر
03:08

يحدث الآن

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
فن
منوعات
نشرات الطقس
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025