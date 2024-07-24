بالفيديو - "ديدان وأجهزة إنذار".. هكذا استُقبل نتنياهو في الولايات المتحدة

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇱 Protesters released MAGGOTS on Netanyahu’s table at the Watergate Hotel, and set off fire alarms to disturb his sleep the night before his visit to Congress. pic.twitter.com/fTmAlv4wrc
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) July 24, 2024
شددت رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي السابقة نانسي بيلوسي، على أن "خطاب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أسوأ عرض قدمته شخصية أجنبية حظيت بشرف مخاطبة الكونغرس".