الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
مسلسلات
برامج اجتماعية
برامج سياسية
برامج ترفيهية
كوميديا
منوعات
نشرات اخبارية
وثائقيات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
بودكاست عالجديد
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2024

عربي و دولي

بالفيديو - "ديدان وأجهزة إنذار".. هكذا استُقبل نتنياهو في الولايات المتحدة

2024-07-24 | 13:36
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
بالفيديو - &quot;ديدان وأجهزة إنذار&quot;.. هكذا استُقبل نتنياهو في الولايات المتحدة
بالفيديو - "ديدان وأجهزة إنذار".. هكذا استُقبل نتنياهو في الولايات المتحدة

أطلق المتظاهرون الديدان على طاولة نتنياهو في فندق ووترغيت، وأطلقوا أجهزة إنذار الحريق لإزعاج نومه في الليلة التي سبقت زيارته للكونغرس.

مقالات ذات صلة
بالفيديو - "ديدان وأجهزة إنذار".. هكذا استُقبل نتنياهو في الولايات المتحدة

عربي و دولي

نتنياهو

إسرائيل

العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
أ.ف.ب: ألمانيا تعلن حظر جمعية للاشتباه بدعمها حزب الله
"أوقفوا تسليح إسرائيل" ... بالفيديو - محتجون داخل الكونغرس الاميركي تنديداً بزيارة نتنياهو

اقرأ ايضا في عربي و دولي

"أسوأ عرض قدمته شخصية".. بيلوسي تعلق على خطاب نتنياهو
16:50

"أسوأ عرض قدمته شخصية".. بيلوسي تعلق على خطاب نتنياهو

شددت رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي السابقة نانسي بيلوسي، على أن "خطاب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أسوأ عرض قدمته شخصية أجنبية حظيت بشرف مخاطبة الكونغرس".

16:50

"أسوأ عرض قدمته شخصية".. بيلوسي تعلق على خطاب نتنياهو

شددت رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي السابقة نانسي بيلوسي، على أن "خطاب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أسوأ عرض قدمته شخصية أجنبية حظيت بشرف مخاطبة الكونغرس".

يحدث الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
فن
منوعات
نشرات الطقس
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2024