الرئيس عون: الأمن الذي نريده اليوم ليس مؤقتاً بل مستدام
رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون خلال افتتاح مؤتمر "بيروت 1": بدأنا مسار إصلاحات وأطلقنا خطوات جدية لإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة ونؤكد انفتاح لبنان على المجتمع العربي
مصادر عسكرية للجديد: بعد تصريحات بعض أعضاء الكونغرس تبلغ الجيش اللبناني بإلغاء بعض المواعيد التي كانت مقررة ضمن برنامج الزيارة وعلى خلفية هذا التطور ارتأى قائد الجيش عدم القيام بالزيارة منعاً لأي حرج
مصادر عسكرية للجديد: الجيش اللبناني مصر على استكمال القيام بمهامه وتحديداً تنفيذ خطة الحكومة الرامية إلى حصر السلاح وانتشار الجيش بمراحلها كافة وضمن الجدول الزمني المحدد
الوكالة الوطنية: مسيرة إسرائيلية تستهدف سيارة في مدينة بنت جبيل
Al jadeed
عربي و دولي

تصعيد أميركي تجاه الجيش اللبناني: "استثمار غير مجدٍ"!

2025-11-18 | 00:26
تصعيد أميركي تجاه الجيش اللبناني: "استثمار غير مجدٍ"!

كتب السيناتور الأميركي ليندسي غراهام، عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس":

من الواضح أن رئيس أركان الجيش اللبناني - بسبب وصفه إسرائيل بالعدو، وجهوده الضعيفة وشبه المعدومة لنزع سلاح حزب الله - يُمثل انتكاسة كبيرة للجهود المبذولة لدفع لبنان إلى الأمام، هذا المزيج يجعل القوات المسلحة اللبنانية استثماراً غير مُجد لأميركا.
 
عربي و دولي

ليندسي غراهام

قائد الجيش

ولي العهد السعودي يتلقى رسالة من رئيس إيران قبيل زيارته لأميركا

01:57

كتبت السيناتور الأميركية جوني ايرنست، عبر حسابها على منصة "إكس":

01:57

كتبت السيناتور الأميركية جوني ايرنست، عبر حسابها على منصة "إكس":

01:25

يبدأ ولي العهد السعودي، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اليوم الثلاثاء، زيارة رسمية إلى أميركا تلبية لدعوة من الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب.

01:25

يبدأ ولي العهد السعودي، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اليوم الثلاثاء، زيارة رسمية إلى أميركا تلبية لدعوة من الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب.

01:57
01:25
15:47
15:44
15:08
13:41
