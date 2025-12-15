الأخبار
عربي و دولي

بعد هجوم سيدني.. رئيس الوزراء يزور أحمد الأحمد

2025-12-15 | 08:24
بعد هجوم سيدني.. رئيس الوزراء يزور أحمد الأحمد
بعد هجوم سيدني.. رئيس الوزراء يزور أحمد الأحمد

كتب رئيس وزراء ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز كريس مينز:

"أحمد بطلٌ حقيقي في الحياة الواقعية. شجاعته الاستثنائية الليلة الماضية أنقذت بلا شك أرواحاً لا تُحصى، عندما تمكّن من نزع سلاح إرهابي رغم المخاطر الجسيمة التي عرّض نفسه لها".
وأضاف في تغريدة على منصة "أكس": "كان شرفاً لي أن أقضي بعض الوقت معه قبل قليل، وأن أنقل إليه شكر وامتنان الناس في مختلف أنحاء الولاية".

عربي و دولي

أحمد الأحمد

سيدني

هجوم سيدني

مليون دولار لتغيير حياة "بطل سيدني" (صورة)
هجوم سيدني: أب وابنه!

