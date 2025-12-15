بعد هجوم سيدني.. رئيس الوزراء يزور أحمد الأحمد

Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk.
It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW. pic.twitter.com/3xNBW8vxvZ
— Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) December 15, 2025
Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk.
It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW. pic.twitter.com/3xNBW8vxvZ
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by al jadeed news (@aljadeednews)
A post shared by al jadeed news (@aljadeednews)
أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية اليوم إسقاط طائرة مسيّرة "خارج السيطرة" اقتربت من المجال الجوي التركي من جهة البحر الأسود. وأكدت الوزارة أن المسيّرة أُسقطت في منطقة آمنة وبعيدة عن المناطق المأهولة لتجنّب أي أضرار.