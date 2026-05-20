بين ترامب والشرع.. عطر وتوقيع! (صورة)

Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance.
Thank you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, for your generosity and for topping up this precious gift. May the spirit of that meeting continue to shape a stronger relationship between Syria and the United States. pic.twitter.com/4rVXeYt8zs
— أحمد الشرع (@AH_AlSharaa) May 19, 2026
Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance.
Thank you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, for your generosity and for topping up this precious gift. May the spirit of that meeting continue to shape a stronger relationship between Syria and the United States. pic.twitter.com/4rVXeYt8zs