This ring announcement by @brucebuffer at #UFC297 takes the cake.



The Bantamweight Championship match between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Buena Silva.



Watch the chemistry between Mayra Buena Silva and Bruce!!!



#UFC297live #UFVlC

Raquel Pennington defeats Mayra Bueno Silva via Unanimous Decision for the Vacant Bantamweight Championship at UFC 297



Rocky loses the 1st round, pieces Mayra up on the feet the 2nd and it was over from there. Great performance



