فيديو - سرقة ذكريات لا تُعوّض من نجم بوكا السابق

EXCLUSIVE. Burglary at Clemente Rodríguez's family home. Police have identified the thieves. It was thanks to the footballer's daughter who recognized one of the criminals as a relative of an ex-partner. His family knew he was a thief. They will search the house once authorized by the courts. https://t.co/H8Sa3VJXdv
— Diego G (@gabrielediego)October 9, 2026
EXCLUSIVE. Burglary at Clemente Rodríguez's family home. Police have identified the thieves. It was thanks to the footballer's daughter who recognized one of the criminals as a relative of an ex-partner. His family knew he was a thief. They will search the house once authorized by the courts. https://t.co/H8Sa3VJXdv
طُرد إثر لقطة شدّ شعر أحد لاعبي الفريق المنافس
اختتم كول بالمر أمسية تشيلسي أمام بورنموث بلفتة مميزة تجاه أحد المشجّعين، بعدما قدّم له حذاءه
نفّذ ركلة البداية الشرفية قبل مواجهة برشلونة وخيتافي في الدوري الإسباني