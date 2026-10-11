فيديو - سرقة ذكريات لا تُعوّض من نجم بوكا السابق

EXCLUSIVE. Burglary at Clemente Rodríguez's family home. Police have identified the thieves. It was thanks to the footballer's daughter who recognized one of the criminals as a relative of an ex-partner. His family knew he was a thief. They will search the house once authorized by the courts. https://t.co/H8Sa3VJXdv

— Diego G (@gabrielediego)

October 9, 2026