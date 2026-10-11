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فيديو - سرقة ذكريات لا تُعوّض من نجم بوكا السابق

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فيديو - سرقة ذكريات لا تُعوّض من نجم بوكا السابق
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رياضة

2026-10-11 | 04:35
فيديو - سرقة ذكريات لا تُعوّض من نجم بوكا السابق

اللصوص استولوا على عدد من القمصان والميداليّات التي احتفظ بها كتذكارات

تعرّض منزل تقيم فيه طليقة لاعب بوكا جونيورز السابق كليمنتي رودريغيز وأولاده في لوماس دي زامورا بالأرجنتين لعملية سرقة، سُرقت خلالها مقتنيات ثمينة وذكريات رياضيّة جمعها اللاعب طوال مسيرته.
وأوضح رودريغيز عبر حسابه على إنولوا على عدد من القمصان والميداليّات التي احتفظ بها كتذكارات من مسيرته الاحترافية، مؤكّدًا أنّ بعض هذه القطع لا تُقدّر بثمن ولا يمكن تعويضها.
كما نشر صورًا ومقاطع من كاميرات المراقبة، طالبًا المساعدة في التعرّف إلى المتورطين.
وبحسب التحقيقات، وقعت السرقة في وضح النهار، فيما أظهرت كاميرات المنزل تحرّكات المشتبه بهم داخل المكان. وأسفرت مراجعة التسجيلات والمعلومات التي قدمّتها العائلة ن تحديد هويّة رجلين يبلغان 19 و36 عامًا، فيما أمرت النيابة بمصادرة هاتفيهما ضمن التحقيق.
ولم تقتصر المسروقات على التذكارات الرياضيّة، إذ شملت أيضًا أموالًا ومجوهرات وأجهزة إلكترونيّة ومقتنيات شخصيّة.
ويُعد رودريغيز من أبرز لاعبي بوكا السابقين، بعدما تُوّج معه 2003 كما مثّل منتخب الأرجنتين في كأس العالم 2010.

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