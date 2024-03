I am nerd, so I went to the @NOAA to look up wind conditions in Chicago at the moment Kellyn scores...



Highest wind speeds in the last five days, by far!



Wind Speed 34.4 knots (40 mph)



Wind Gust 40 knots (46 mph



Wind Peak 49.6 knots (57 mph)https://t.co/8xHRcVAwp7