🇪🇸👏 Málaga fans at 5:30am to welcome their team back at the AIRPORT, after being promoted to second tier! 💙🤍



Crazy scenes and fantastic support. ✈️✨ pic.twitter.com/1dWR7oXrFL — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 23, 2024

🇪🇸😍 This is the emotion of Malaga fans after their team got promoted to the second tier of Spanish football...



In 2012/13 they got to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and was doing well in La Liga.



Loyal fans through thick and thin. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/C15QcVZZFe — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 22, 2024

🚨🇪🇸 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Malaga have been PROMOTED! Next season, they will play in the 2nd tier of Spanish football.



They did it in spectacular fashion too, a 120+1' goal to make it 4-3 on aggregate.



This is the beautiful game. 💙✨pic.twitter.com/B0k7JgDZpl — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 22, 2024