فيديو - قميص الماضي يحرج لاعبًا كولومبيًّا

🥇⚽ RECOGNITION FOR THE TOP SCORER! Andrey Estupiñán was awarded the Golden Boot after becoming the top scorer of the first half of the season.#LALIGAxWINwith 13 goals.
📺Live it all#LALIGAxWINon our Win, Win+Fútbol channels andhttps://t.co/6nfnxYM4ty pic.twitter.com/MCy1fKbZmP
— Win Sports (@WinSportsTV)August 5, 2026
🥇⚽ RECOGNITION FOR THE TOP SCORER! Andrey Estupiñán was awarded the Golden Boot after becoming the top scorer of the first half of the season.#LALIGAxWINwith 13 goals.
📺Live it all#LALIGAxWINon our Win, Win+Fútbol channels andhttps://t.co/6nfnxYM4ty pic.twitter.com/MCy1fKbZmP
تعرّض المدافع البرتغالي جواو فيريرا لاصطدام قوي أجبره على مغادرة الملعب محمولًا على نقالة
يستعدّ برشلونة لافتتاح أول أكاديمية رسمية له في تونس خلال شهر أيلول - سبتمبر المقبل
سيشرف المدّرب الإسباني على تشافي سيمونز، اللاعب الذي سُمّي تيمّنًا به منذ ولادته