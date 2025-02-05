بالفيديو - بسبب الثلوج.. مدينة تختفي!

This is INSANE! ❄️☃️❄️
The Tokachi region in Japan experienced record-breaking snowfall, with Obihiro City buried under 1.2 meters (120 cm / 47 inches) of snow in just 12 hours as of the morning of February 4th. This marks the highest snowfall recorded in the country since… pic.twitter.com/3dUsnEwrLH
— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 4, 2025
This is INSANE! ❄️☃️❄️
The Tokachi region in Japan experienced record-breaking snowfall, with Obihiro City buried under 1.2 meters (120 cm / 47 inches) of snow in just 12 hours as of the morning of February 4th. This marks the highest snowfall recorded in the country since… pic.twitter.com/3dUsnEwrLH
A record breaking 47 inches (120 cm) of snow fell in just 12 hours, burying Obihiro, Hokkaido.
This is the highest 12-hour snow total ever recorded in Japan. pic.twitter.com/vYgsuwJymt
— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) February 4, 2025
A record breaking 47 inches (120 cm) of snow fell in just 12 hours, burying Obihiro, Hokkaido.
This is the highest 12-hour snow total ever recorded in Japan. pic.twitter.com/vYgsuwJymt
كتب البروفسور في علم الجيولوجيا والزلازل طوني نمر عبر حسابه على "إكس":
تأبى عقاقير خفض الوزن أن تغادر دائرة الأضواء. فخلال الفترة الماضية، أضحت حديث الكثيرين حول العالم.
نشرت أمينة أردوغان، عقيلة الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، مساء الثلاثاء، صورة لها رفقة لطيفة الدروبي، زوجة رئيس المرحلة الانتقالية في سوريا، أحمد الشرع، هي الصورة الرسمية الأولى لها.