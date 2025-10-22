الأخبار
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
فيديو Ai أبكى الملايين.. قصة "أب" في غزة (شاهد)
2025-10-22 | 11:09
تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي شريط فيديو مولد بالذكاء الاصطناعي، يجسد معاناة أب ناجٍ من الابادة غزة، حيث اظهر الفيديو وقوفه على المسرح امام الجمهور ولجنة حكم يروي المعاناة التي عاشها كل أب في القطاع، ثم قام بتأدية أغنية عن الفقدان والحب والشوق لأطفاله وسط الانقاض. وقد لاقى الفيديو رواجاً واسعاً بين المستخدمين، وكثيرون عبروا عن تأثرهم بهذه القصة، وان كانت مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لكنه تعكس واقعاً عاشه سكان القطاع.

تشاهدون الفيديو مرفقاً:

