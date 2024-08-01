The knot is tightening in the Middle East. Sorry for the innocent lives lost. They are but hostages of a disgusting state: the USA.
Meanwhile, it’s clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region.
— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 31, 2024
The knot is tightening in the Middle East. Sorry for the innocent lives lost. They are but hostages of a disgusting state: the USA.
Meanwhile, it’s clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region.