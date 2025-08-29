الولايات المتحدة رحبت بالتمديد لليونيفيل

The United States welcomes today’s historic Security Council vote, which brings an end to the UN Interim Force in lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate in a responsible, orderly, and time-bound manner. The security environment in Lebanon is radically different than just one year ago,…
تحطمت طائرة مقاتلة بولندية من طراز F-16 أثناء استعدادها لعرض جوي في مدينة رادوم بوسط البلاد متحولةً الى كرة من "اللهب". وأعلن المتحث بإسم الحكومة البولندية عن وفاة الطيار.#الجديد #أخبار_الجديد
رحّب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون بتمديد مجلس الأمن الدولي مهمة "اليونيفيل" حتى 2027، مشددًا في الوقت نفسه على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من نقاط حدودية لبنانية ما زالت تحتلها.