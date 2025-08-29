الأخبار
عربي و دولي

الولايات المتحدة رحبت بالتمديد لليونيفيل

2025-08-29 | 03:06
الولايات المتحدة رحبت بالتمديد لليونيفيل
الولايات المتحدة رحبت بالتمديد لليونيفيل

رحبت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بالتصويت التاريخي الذي أجراه مجلس الأمن، والذي يُنهي ولاية قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (اليونيفيل) بطريقة مسؤولة ومنظمة ومحددة زمنيًا.

وقالت بعثة الولايات المتحدة إلى الأمم المتحدة في تغريدة على "أكس": "لقد تغيرت البيئة الأمنية في لبنان جذريًا عما كانت عليه قبل عام واحد فقط، مما أتاح للبنان فرصةً أكبر لتحمل مسؤولية أكبر.
وتابعت: "نشيد بالتقدم الذي أحرزته القوات المسلحة اللبنانية في انتشارها منذ دخول وقف الأعمال العدائية حيز التنفيذ".
وأكدت انها ستواصل العمل مع الجيش اللبناني لتعزيز قدراته في الوقت الذي يضطلع فيه لبنان بعمله الحاسم في نزع سلاح "حزب الله".
الولايات المتحدة رحبت بالتمديد لليونيفيل

محليات

عربي و دولي

الولايات المتحدة

مجلس الأمن

اليونيفيل

لحظة تحطم طائرة F-16

اقرأ ايضا في عربي و دولي

لحظة تحطم طائرة F-16
02:58

لحظة تحطم طائرة F-16

تحطمت طائرة مقاتلة بولندية من طراز F-16 أثناء استعدادها لعرض جوي في مدينة رادوم بوسط البلاد متحولةً الى كرة من "اللهب". وأعلن المتحث بإسم الحكومة البولندية عن وفاة الطيار.
#الجديد #أخبار_الجديد

02:58

لحظة تحطم طائرة F-16

تحطمت طائرة مقاتلة بولندية من طراز F-16 أثناء استعدادها لعرض جوي في مدينة رادوم بوسط البلاد متحولةً الى كرة من "اللهب". وأعلن المتحث بإسم الحكومة البولندية عن وفاة الطيار.
#الجديد #أخبار_الجديد

ماكرون: الانسحاب الإسرائيلي وإنهاء الانتهاكات شرطان أساسيان
02:03

ماكرون: الانسحاب الإسرائيلي وإنهاء الانتهاكات شرطان أساسيان

رحّب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون بتمديد مجلس الأمن الدولي مهمة "اليونيفيل" حتى 2027، مشددًا في الوقت نفسه على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من نقاط حدودية لبنانية ما زالت تحتلها.

02:03

ماكرون: الانسحاب الإسرائيلي وإنهاء الانتهاكات شرطان أساسيان

رحّب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون بتمديد مجلس الأمن الدولي مهمة "اليونيفيل" حتى 2027، مشددًا في الوقت نفسه على ضرورة انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من نقاط حدودية لبنانية ما زالت تحتلها.

لحظة تحطم طائرة F-16
02:58
ماكرون: الانسحاب الإسرائيلي وإنهاء الانتهاكات شرطان أساسيان
02:03
الجيش الإسرائيلي يزعم انه هاجم أمس آلية في الناقورة كانت تهم بإعادة إعمار بنى تحتية عسكرية لـ"حزب الله"
01:10
السيناتور الأميركي يحذّر حزب الله من الخطة "ب"
16:15
تصريح لافت.. نتنياهو يكشف طموحه تجاه سوريا!
14:24
تصحيح - مجلس الأمن يمدد بالإجماع مهمة "اليونيفل" في لبنان حتى 31 كانون الأول 2026
12:17
