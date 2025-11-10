الأخبار
عربي و دولي

التقاه على رأس وفد من الخزانة الأميركية أمس.. ماذا قال غوركا عن الرئيس عون؟

2025-11-10 | 02:24
التقاه على رأس وفد من الخزانة الأميركية أمس.. ماذا قال غوركا عن الرئيس عون؟
التقاه على رأس وفد من الخزانة الأميركية أمس.. ماذا قال غوركا عن الرئيس عون؟

كتب نائب مساعد الرئيس الأميركي لشؤون مكافحة الارهاب سيباستيان غوركا عبر حسابه على "إكس": "الرئيس جوزاف عون هو الزعيم المسيحي للدولة اللبنانية متعددة الطوائف. لقد كان شرفا كبيرا لي أن ألتقي به مجددا مع جون هيرلي، بعد 17 عامًا حين كان مجرد العقيد عون، وكان أحد طلابي في جامعة سيدة اللويزة".

وأضاف: "لقد قطعتَ شوطًا طويلًا يا جوزاف! اليوم هذا القائد هو صديقي، وهو في موقعٍ يمكنه من المساهمة في تحقيق رؤية الرئيس دونالد ترامب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط في إطار اتفاقات أبراهام الجديدة والأوسع، لقد عانى لبنان طويلًا تحت النفوذ الشرير لإيران".
 
الخارجية الإيرانية: مفتشو الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية زاروا الأسبوع الماضي عدداً من مراكزنا النووية
ترامب يكسر العادات.. ويظهر في ملعب كرة قدم! (فيديو)

إسرائيل تضغط على الجيش اللبناني: إبحثوا عن الأسلحة في المنازل!
06:16

إسرائيل تضغط على الجيش اللبناني: إبحثوا عن الأسلحة في المنازل!

قال 3 مسؤولين أمنيين لبنانيين، إن "إسرائيل تضغط على الجيش اللبناني ليكون أكثر حزماً في نزع سلاح حزب الله، من خلال تفتيش المنازل الخاصة في الجنوب بحثاً عن أسلحة.

06:16

إسرائيل تضغط على الجيش اللبناني: إبحثوا عن الأسلحة في المنازل!

قال 3 مسؤولين أمنيين لبنانيين، إن "إسرائيل تضغط على الجيش اللبناني ليكون أكثر حزماً في نزع سلاح حزب الله، من خلال تفتيش المنازل الخاصة في الجنوب بحثاً عن أسلحة.

محاولة لاغتيال الشرع؟
05:13

محاولة لاغتيال الشرع؟

أحبطت سوريا مخططين منفصلين لتنظيم داعش لاغتيال الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، حسبما أفاد مسؤولان كبيران لوكالة رويترز.

05:13

محاولة لاغتيال الشرع؟

أحبطت سوريا مخططين منفصلين لتنظيم داعش لاغتيال الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، حسبما أفاد مسؤولان كبيران لوكالة رويترز.

إسرائيل تضغط على الجيش اللبناني: إبحثوا عن الأسلحة في المنازل!
06:16
محاولة لاغتيال الشرع؟
05:13
لاريجاني: لم نرسل أي رسالة لأميركا من أجل التفاوض
04:31
الكرملين: ترمب يريد إنهاء الصراع في أوكرانيا بأسرع وقت ونحن كذلك
04:31
النائب سامي الجميل: نتقدّم باقتراح لتعديل الدستور لإدراج كلمة الحياد في مقدمته ولا يعني ذلك عدم الدفاع عن لبنان
04:07
الخارجية الإيرانية: مفتشو الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية زاروا الأسبوع الماضي عدداً من مراكزنا النووية
03:37
