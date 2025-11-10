التقاه على رأس وفد من الخزانة الأميركية أمس.. ماذا قال غوركا عن الرئيس عون؟

President #JosephAoun is the Christian leader of the multi-confessional state of Lebanon.
I was truly honored to meet him again tonight with @UnderSecTFI John Hurley, after 17 years when he was simply Colonel Aoun, and my student at @NDU_EDU.
You’ve come a long way Joseph!… pic.twitter.com/oT5FhEHbcJ
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 9, 2025
قال 3 مسؤولين أمنيين لبنانيين، إن "إسرائيل تضغط على الجيش اللبناني ليكون أكثر حزماً في نزع سلاح حزب الله، من خلال تفتيش المنازل الخاصة في الجنوب بحثاً عن أسلحة.
أحبطت سوريا مخططين منفصلين لتنظيم داعش لاغتيال الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، حسبما أفاد مسؤولان كبيران لوكالة رويترز.